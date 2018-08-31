The annual joint tri forces Field Training Exercise (FTX), 'Cormorant Strike IX - 2018', is set to commence on 6th September.

The Exercise, held for the 9th consecutive year will see the participation of 100 foreign military participants and observers, in addition to the local tri forces participants of 2500 soldiers, 400 sailors and 200 airmen.

This year's Exercise portrays counter-insurgency scenario with the influence of asymmetrical warfare. It will mainly focus on joint planning and coordination, pre-engagement training, staff functions, real-time role play and execution of special operations within the given framework.

Training maneuvers will continue throughout the month till the 26th (September 2018) and will cover the Eastern, Central, Western and North Central Provinces.

'Cormorant Strike IX - 2018', will commence from the mock Operational Headquarters in Minneriya and is scheduled to and end with the 'Critical Engagement' stage on the 26th September at Kuchchaveli. The de-brief of the Exercise will take place on the following day.

Military participants and observers from Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, France, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, Sudan, Turkey, UK, USA and Zambia have so far confirmed participation at this year's Exercise.