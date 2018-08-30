Sri Lanka's Office on Missing Persons (OMP) will commemorate the United Nations' International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances today with releasing the Commission's interim report.The Office on Missing Persons (OMP) said it will be releasing its Interim Report making recommendations to the Government on several issues of the missing and disappeared to commemorate the international Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on the 30th of August 2018.

The OMP said this commemoration is especially symbolic given that the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance Act (No 5 of 2018) was passed by Parliament in March 2018 and the OMP was established in February 2018 marking significant achievements in addressing the issue of the missing and the disappeared.

The day will also be marked by an event organized by the OMP from 3:00 pm. to 5:00 pm. at the J. R. Jayewardene Centre, 191 Srimath Anagarika Dharmapala Mawatha, Colombo 7 where families of the missing and disappeared and civil society will participate.

A walk organized by the Missing Persons Secretariat will begin at the Nelum Pokuna roundabout and proceed to the J. R. Jayewardene Centre.The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Deepika Udagama, the Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, and speeches from members of the families of the missing and disappeared.

The Office on Missing Persons has officially 'commenced duties following the appointment of the Chairperson and members by President Maithripala Sirisena on 28th February 2018.