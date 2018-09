Over 450,000 people visited the 'Enterprise Sri Lanka’ the first entrepreneurial exhibition, focusing on the development of enterprises and creating 100,000 new entrepreneurs by 2020, by noon on 31 August.

Thousands from all parts of the country thronged to Moneragala from last Wednesday to obtain information of entrepreneurship.Housing and Construction Minister Sajith Premadasa handing over a cheque in financial assistance for the construction of houses to a beneficiary at the Bank of Ceylon stall.