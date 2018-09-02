The Chairmanship of the 5th Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena. The 4th Summit of the BIMSTEC commenced on Thursday in Kathmandu, Nepal and yesterday during the conclusion of the summit the new Chairmanship of it was handed over to the Sri Lankan President.

Accordingly, the 5th Summit of the BIMSTEC will be held in Sri Lanka.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organization comprising seven Member States lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal, constituting a contiguous regional unity. It constitutes seven Member States: five deriving from South Asia -Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and two from Southeast Asia-Myanmar and Thailand.

The objective of building such an alliance was to harness shared and accelerated growth through mutual cooperation in different areas of common interests by mitigating the onslaught of globalisation and by utilising regional resources and geographical advantages.

President Sirisena delivering a special statement after accepting the new Chairmanship said that he will take forward the functions of the Summit with a clear agenda.

Dailynews