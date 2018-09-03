The 15-member special salaries commission appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena, to study discrepancies of public sector wages and to formulate a national policy to rectify salary anomalies in the public service is due to commence its duty today (03).The Commission will commence its work at the Sri Lanka Administrative Service building located at Malalasekara Mawatha, Colombo.

The Commission is expected to submit a preliminary report to the President by the end of this month.The 15-member Commission is chaired by former senior administration officer S. Ranugge and H. G. Sumanasinghe is the Secretary to the Commission.

The Commission has been appointed for two months from August 20. During that period, the Commission is set to consider the current anomalies in state sector wages and make recommendations on how they could be overcome.

Further, the Commission will also investigate means through which they can minimize the anomalies currently affecting the Railway, health, higher education, tertiary education and postal service sectors and submit proposals to resolve salary anomalies in the public service.