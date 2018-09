The Department of Government Information announced that the “Mahajan Manthrana Sabha” Peoples discussion forum on current affairs will be held at 4.00 p.m tomorrow, 04 th September (Tuesday) in the Kumaranathunga Studio of the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation.

The Theme of this discussion session is Are we ready to future electricity problem? and several representatives including deputy minister of Power and renewable energy Ajith Perera and people will be participate in this dialogue.

These sessions are being held every first and third of each month at 4.00p.m. according the Department.