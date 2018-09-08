'SLINEX-2018', the joint naval exercise of the Sri Lankan and Indian Navies began in Trincomalee, on Friday (07 September). According to Navy media, the seven day Exercise is scheduled to be held off the coast of Trincomalee in the Eastern region till Thursday (13).

The Exercise will be joined by three Sri Lanka Navy and three Indian Navy ships and 1,000 naval personnel of both navies. The ships, SLNS Sayurala, SLNS Samudura, SLNS Suranimila of the host nation and INS Sumitra, INS Kirch, INS Kora Divh and two Dornier air craft and a helicopter of Indian Navy will take part in exercise maneuvers, this year.

The 'SLINEX' is primarily focused on fleet work, seamanship, communication, replenishment at sea, helicopter and maritime patrol aircraft operations, weapon drills, Visit Board Search and Seize (VBSS) joint training, search and rescue and maneuvers at sea. It will see the participation of personnel of the SLN Special Boat Squadron (SBS), Rapid Action Boat Squadron (RABS) and airmen of the Sri Lanka Air Force, for the first time.

Meanwhile the three Indian ships taking part in the Exercise arrived at the Trincomalee Port on Friday (07). 'SLINEX' which was hitherto a biennial exercise is scheduled to be held as an annual event from this year onwards. The Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy, Rear Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is also in the island to attend the joint naval exercise.