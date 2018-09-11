Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 31 persons engaged in illegal fishing at several locations in the island during the past few days and the suspects were handed over to the respective Directorates of Fisheries. Naval personnel onboard a craft on patrol, attached to SBS in the Eastern Naval Command apprehended 15 persons who were engaging in illegal fishing with banned nets in the Eastern seas, on 3rd Sep. There, 2 banned nets, 2 dinghies and 533 Kg of fish catch were taken into naval custody and they were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries-Trincomalee for onward legal action

.

Meanwhile, Naval personnel onboard a craft attached to the Eastern Naval Command whilst on patrol apprehended 14 suspects engaged in illegal fishing practices in Addukkupadu sea area on 3rd Sep. Two dinghies, two banned nets and 141 Kg of caught fish were also apprehended. The persons with the apprehended dinghies, nets and stock of fish were handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries-Trincomalee for legal action.

A troop of Naval personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command apprehended 2 persons who engaged in illegal fishing without fishing passes, in the Kalkudah beach area on last 8th Sep. The suspects along with other fishing gears were handed over to Fisheries Inspector-Batticoloa for onward legal action