.
Meanwhile, Naval personnel onboard a craft attached to the Eastern Naval Command whilst on patrol apprehended 14 suspects engaged in illegal fishing practices in Addukkupadu sea area on 3rd Sep. Two dinghies, two banned nets and 141 Kg of caught fish were also apprehended. The persons with the apprehended dinghies, nets and stock of fish were handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries-Trincomalee for legal action.
A troop of Naval personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command apprehended 2 persons who engaged in illegal fishing without fishing passes, in the Kalkudah beach area on last 8th Sep. The suspects along with other fishing gears were handed over to Fisheries Inspector-Batticoloa for onward legal action