The attention of the Department of Government Information has been drawn to certain media reports that refer to public statements alleging that political authorities of the Northern Provincial Council have settled 250 Indian families in a village (in Nedunkerni) of that Province.



The Department of Government Information wishes to state that these allegations are unfounded as no such foreign nationals or families have been settled in any part of the country.

As at date, 10,675 Sri Lankan citizens who had sought refuge in India during the conflict have returned to Sri Lanka following the end of the conflict in 2009, on their own volition. These persons are all Sri Lankan citizens whose citizenship status is well established.

Sudarshana Gunawardhana

Attorney at Law

Director General of Government Information