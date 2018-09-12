Naval personnel attached to the Fast Attack Craft belonging to the Western Naval Command, during their patrol to curb transnational crime in the territorial waters of the island, apprehended 90 suspects onboard suspicious trawler plying in the Western seas of Sri Lanka yesterday ( 11th Sep).

Having spotted a suspicious trawler in the sea about 40 nautical miles West of Negombo, two Fast Attack Craft on patrol hurried to the location. Accordingly, in the search of the suspicious trawler, naval personnel were able to hold 90 illegal Sri Lankan immigrants aboard who were heading to Reunion Island. Among the suspects were 89 men and 01 woman. During the basic inquiry it was revealed that these personnel are residents of Batticoloa, Thoduwawa, Udappuwa, Chilaw, Mannar, Ampara and Matale.

Subsequently, the suspects were brought to the Colombo harbour and administered them with first aid and other medical treatment. This apprehended group is due to hand over to the Harbour Police, Colombo for onward action.