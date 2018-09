As the mock Field Training Exercise (FTX), ‘Cormorant Strike - 2018' reaching its final crucial combat training modules and different simulation attacks, Major General Niyshshanka Ranawana, Director, ‘Cormorant Strike - 2018’, this morning (12) visited Kuchchaveli area and received a first-hand account on the preparations now underway in connection with the final segment of the FTX, scheduled on 26 September.

Major General Ranawana, together with several Senior Officers participating in the FTX closely looked at all replicas of bunkers, watch towers, sentry points, buildings, sand bunds, etc being erected for use in the final onslaught, expected to be attended by the entire manpower in the FTX.

He also made inquiries into different other aspects of the final assault and shared views with those working at different locations of the FT