Major General Niyshshanka Ranawana, Commander Security Forces – Kilinochchi on last Wednesday, visited the housing project under construction by Army troops with the patronage of the National Housing Development Authority (NHDA) at Thunukkai, Alankulum.



His mission was to receive an update on the progress of construction work, being pursued by Army troops at the request of the NHDA. The Army has been entrusted the construction of 11 new houses for the homeless in those areas.

The visiting Commander was received by the General Officer Commanding, 65 Division, Brigadier Wasantha Kumarapperuma and had a close look at the ongoing work and shared a couple of views with the troops working there.

