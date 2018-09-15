Director General of Government Information Attorney-at-Law Sudarshana Gunawardhane while refuting media reports said that the CID has had no plans to arrest the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunatane in connection with the allegations on protecting Navy Sampath.

DG further said that but, the CID on September 02, 2018 sending a letter to the CDS had informed him to give a statement regarding the allegations on supporting Navy Sampath to evade the court and /or providing protection by preventing him being arrested.

He also said that some of the print and electronic media, saying that a high rank figure of a security force is to be arrest, is apparently giving a huge publicity for the opinion of the opposition that the government is hunting the war heroes.

Hettiarachchi Mudiyanselage Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi alias ‘Navy Sampath’ was arrested by the CID on August 13, 2018 in connection with the abduction, torture, extortion and murder of 11 persons in 2008 and 2009.

The DG recalling that the investigations into this incident commenced in September 10, 2009 under the previous regime also questions as how does interrogating the CDS become a hunting of war heroes.