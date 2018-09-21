Extensive awareness programs will be arranged in future as well. Hence, all Trade Associations, Chambers of commerce, Professional Associations/ Institutes/ Organizations or any other organization that is relevant to this field and interested to participate at these sessions are kindly requested to register in our Ministry.
Please kindly send the details of the institute and the names, address, contact numbers and e-mail addresses of President/Secretary/Representatives who will be participating on behalf of the
institution at these meetings, to below e-mail address, for registration.
E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
For further information contact us on: 0112431058
Secretary
Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade
30 Level, West Tower
World Trade Center
Colombo 01
TEL: +94112337629
FAX: +941123376297
E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.