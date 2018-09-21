Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade has been conducting awareness programs on proposed Free Trade Agreements and trade policy since 2017.

Extensive awareness programs will be arranged in future as well. Hence, all Trade Associations, Chambers of commerce, Professional Associations/ Institutes/ Organizations or any other organization that is relevant to this field and interested to participate at these sessions are kindly requested to register in our Ministry.

Please kindly send the details of the institute and the names, address, contact numbers and e-mail addresses of President/Secretary/Representatives who will be participating on behalf of the

institution at these meetings, to below e-mail address, for registration.

E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For further information contact us on: 0112431058

Secretary

Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade

30 Level, West Tower

World Trade Center

Colombo 01

TEL: +94112337629

FAX: +941123376297

E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.