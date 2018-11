The parliamentary session commenced at 1 pm today (19th). However, the session was chaired by the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament,Ananda Kumarasiri in the absence of the Speaker, Karu Jayasuriya.

Deputy Speaker moved that a select committee should be appointed and requested MP nominations for the relevant matter be urgently handed over to the Parliamentary Secretary-General.

The Deputy Speaker then concluded the parliamentary session for the day.Accordingly, the next parliamentary session will take place at 10 am on 23rd November.n 14th, 15th and 16th November at the Parliament.Deputy Speaker responded that the Speaker will be promptly informed regarding the matter