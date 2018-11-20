President appreciates all the political parties

President Maithripala Sirisena expressed his deep appreciation for all the political parties representing the Parliament for reaching an agreement to appropriately follow the guidance given by him at the All Party Meeting held yesterday to end the prevailed conflict situation in the Parliament.Initially, the President paid his attention regarding the discord created in the Parliament by some parties after the appointment of Prime Minister and a new Cabinet by him in accordance with the power vested on him from the Constitution.

Accordingly, the President summoned two All Party Meetings on 15th November 2018 and 18th November 2018 and instructed to hold proceedings of the Parliament without any untoward acts and to act according to the Standing Orders and Conventions of the Parliament.

President Maithripala Sirisena extended his gratitude to all the Party Leaders and Members of Parliament for taking steps at the Party Leaders Meeting today to proceed the activities of the House according to the Standing Orders, and if any no-confidence motion against Prime Minister will present in the House, to adhere to the conventions of the Parliament as well as to conduct the process properly and for taking necessary steps to prevent conflicting situations in the Parliament in keeping with the request made by the President at the All Party Meeting held yesterday (19).

