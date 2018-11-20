Milad-Un-Nabi messages

‘Islamic nations always unconditionally supported SL’

I wish to convey my warmest felicitations to all Muslims in Sri Lanka marking the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Mohamed. The followers of Islam in Sri Lanka commemorate this auspicious day with religious observances, charitable deeds and contemplation of the Holy Prophet’s teachings.

The Islamic nations of the world have always unconditionally supported Sri Lanka in international for a and I take this opportunity to express my gratitude for that unstinted support and also to extend my greetings on this Holy day to the followers of Islam in those nations as well.

Mahinda Rajapaksa

Prime Minister

*****

‘Message of Prophet is one of peace and harmony’

I am pleased to give a message for National Milad-Un-Nabi Day 2018.The Prophet Mohamed (Sal) was a messenger of the Allah to this world not only for Muslims but for all communities who lived in the world. He brought Islam to guide the people who lived in a trench of misdirection at that time.

The Prophet Mohamed (Sal) was given Islam to bring peace, harmony, brotherhood, understanding, reconciliation and the right path among the communities which lived at that time. These are the basic moral concepts of Islam.

Islam never assists any illegal activities or damages the property or economic, cultural, or historical identities of others. It is a responsibility of every Muslim to protect the dignity of other communities.Muslims must live together with other communities peacefully in our motherland. We have to be a role model to others, only then we can build our nation as one of the best countries in the world.

If we follow Islam according to the ways prescribed in the Holy Quraan and Hatheeth of the Prophet Mohamed (Sal), we can overcome all the internal and external challenges to Islam successfully and we can develop a Global Muslim Society in the world. I pray for all to a have bright future.

M.L.A.M. Hisbullah

City Planning and Water Supply Minister

*****

‘Importance of Prophet Mohamed’s teachings, greatly felt today’

The present society which is victimised by coveted interests of different parties can learn a lot from the life of the Holy Prophet Mohamed Nabi. He led a life of an ordinary man with the least requirements giving priority to practically following the teachings of the Dhamma.

It was the philosophy of life and righteousness of Mohamed Nabi that brought a fair government to the people in the Middle East where there had been tribal rivalries from which they suffered for many generations. According to the teachings of Islam, He is considered to be the last Prophet who was graced by God.

The importance of His teachings and life experience is greatly felt today when our country is facing a severe conspiracy that impedes our development for another couple of years, eroding the democratic rights, self dignity and freedom that had been achieved during the past three years. The time has arrived for us to follow His life and I take this opportunity to pay gratitude to the Muslim community that stands for a civilised and a peaceful society. I assure you that as the Government and as the United National Front we are committed to safeguard the confidence you placed in us. It gives me pleasure to wish Muslims around the world on the Holy Prophet’s birthday.

Ranil Wickremesinghe

Leader of the United National Party