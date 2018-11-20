Intervenient petitioners file written submissions

Prof. G. L. Peiris and four others, the intervenient petitioners of the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions which challenged the Gazette notification issued by the President to dissolve Parliament, yesterday filed their written submissions against these FR petitions.

Intervenient petitioners including Prof. G. L. Peiris, Pivithuru Hela Urumaya leader Udaya Gammanpila, Prof. Channa Sudath Jayasumana, Attorney-at-Law Premanath Dolawatta and Wellawattage Jagath Sisira de Silva filed written submissions through their lawyers in the Supreme Court.

At a previous occasion, these intervenient petitioners sought a fuller Bench comprising more than five judges of the Supreme Court to hear these Fundamental Rights petitions.On November 13, the Supreme Court three-judge-Bench headed by Chief Justice Nalin Perera unanimously issued an interim order staying the operation of the gazette notification issued by the President to dissolve Parliament.

This interim order will be effective until December 7.The Supreme Court further issued an Interim Order restraining the Election Commission from proceeding to take any steps to conduct the Parliamentary election by virtue of the proclamation until December 7.Accordingly, ten petitions filed by various political parties and several individuals were fixed for argument on December 4, 5 and 6.

These petitions had been filed through Tamil National Alliance leader R.Sampanthan, UNP General Secretary Kabir Hashim, JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress leader Rauf Hakeem, All Ceylon Makkal Congress Party leader Rishad Bathiudeen, R.A.S.D.Perera, Prof. S. Ratnajeevan H. Hoole, former MP Mano Ganeshan and Attorney-at-Law Lal Wijenayake and G.C.J.Perera.