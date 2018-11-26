Dissolution of parliament: Seven-member bench appointed

Five persons who filed intervenient petitions against the 13 fundamental rights petitions challenging the dissolution of Parliament by President Maithriapala Sirisena on November 9, had requested the Supreme Court through a motion to appoint a full bench to hear the said Fundamental Rights (FR) Petitions.
The intervenient petitioners had submitted in their motion that they requested under Article 132 of the Constitution a bench comprising five judges or seven judges or a full bench to hear the FR petitions against the Attorney General challenging the dissolution of the Parlime