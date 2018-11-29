November 29, 2018

    Govt. to decide on attending Parliament today

    November 29, 2018
    Govt. to decide on attending Parliament today

     

    Former Prime Minister and UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had sent a letter on January 6, 2015 to President Maithripala Sirisena requesting him to make him Prime Minister and to issue a gazette notification handing over all powers to him, Skills Development and Vocational Training and Media and Digital Infrastructure Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara disclosed.

    He told the weekly Cabinet briefing at the Government Information Department Auditorium in Colombo yesterday, as two former Cabinet Ministers of the 2015 Cabinet, Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe and himself very clearly knew what had happened in 2015. The entire campaign ended on the night January 5 2015. The 19th Amendment was brought in at midnight the same day. The Supreme Court did not permit inclusion of certain sections of the Amendment without a two thirds majority and a referendum.

    Minister Jayasekara said the UNP Leader tried his best to make the President a puppet. “This was the main intention of the 2015 election campaign,” he said.
    The UNP supporters who voted in 2015 knew nothing. President Sirisena did his utmost to turn all anti Sri Lankan projects and programmes into Sri Lankan friendly ventures without revealing this to the country. His (President’s) struggle was silent. But his patience crossed the red line when the former PM tried to sell the Eastern terminal of the Colombo harbour.
    Minister Jayasekara pointed out that the UNP Leader was now shouting from the rooftops and on the streets about the legality of the PM and the Cabinet. He should challenge those appointments in the courts without simply shouting slogans.
    Govt. to decide on attending Parliament today
    Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara responding to a question raised by a journalist said that they would decide at the Government Party Meeting this morning, (29) whether to participate in the debate on the allocation of funds to the Prime Minister, to be taken up in Parliament today.

