Minister Jayasekara said the UNP Leader tried his best to make the President a puppet. “This was the main intention of the 2015 election campaign,” he said.
The UNP supporters who voted in 2015 knew nothing. President Sirisena did his utmost to turn all anti Sri Lankan projects and programmes into Sri Lankan friendly ventures without revealing this to the country. His (President’s) struggle was silent. But his patience crossed the red line when the former PM tried to sell the Eastern terminal of the Colombo harbour.
Minister Jayasekara pointed out that the UNP Leader was now shouting from the rooftops and on the streets about the legality of the PM and the Cabinet. He should challenge those appointments in the courts without simply shouting slogans.
Govt. to decide on attending Parliament today
Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara responding to a question raised by a journalist said that they would decide at the Government Party Meeting this morning, (29) whether to participate in the debate on the allocation of funds to the Prime Minister, to be taken up in Parliament today.