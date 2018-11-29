Govt. to decide on attending Parliament today

Former Prime Minister and UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had sent a letter on January 6, 2015 to President Maithripala Sirisena requesting him to make him Prime Minister and to issue a gazette notification handing over all powers to him, Skills Development and Vocational Training and Media and Digital Infrastructure Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara disclosed.

He told the weekly Cabinet briefing at the Government Information Department Auditorium in Colombo yesterday, as two former Cabinet Ministers of the 2015 Cabinet, Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe and himself very clearly knew what had happened in 2015. The entire campaign ended on the night January 5 2015. The 19th Amendment was brought in at midnight the same day. The Supreme Court did not permit inclusion of certain sections of the Amendment without a two thirds majority and a referendum.