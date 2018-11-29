Speaker meets the President

According to the media release issued by the media division of the Speaker, during a discussion with the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, President Maithripala Sirisena has agreed to hold separate discussions tomorrow with the Opposition Leader and other leaders of the United National Front (UNF) in order to find an immediate solution to the prevailing political situation in the country.

Speaker had pointed out that the country is becoming unstable in every aspect and that, especially, the country will not be able to bear the depreciation of the Rupee, collapse of the investments and the tourist industry, anymore.Therefore, a prompt solution must be provided to end this uncertainty, he said.

President positively responding to the issues pointed out by the Speaker, also appreciated the service of the Speaker in his attempt of resolving this crisis.Speaker Karu Jayasuriya held discussions with President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat at 4 pm this evening (29).

Earlier today, Minister Wijedasa Rajapakshe, in a special statement to the parliament, appealed to the Speaker to resolve the prevailing political crisis in the country through discussions with the President.