Levy on Onion and potato reduced to Rs 20 from today
December 03, 2018
The Government in order to provide relief to consumers during this festive season, has reduced the Special Commodity Levy on imported onion and potatoes from Rs 40/ to Rs 20/kg from midnight of 3rd December.
