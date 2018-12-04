Appeal filed in Supreme Court against interim orde

An appeal has been filed with the Supreme Court against the interim order issued by the Court of Appeal restraining Prime Minister and his Cabinet from functioning. The appeal has been filed by attorneys on behalf of former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The 122 MPs who had signed the Writ of Quo Warranto petition, against Mahinda Rajapaksa holding office as Prime Minister, have been named as respondents in the appeal. The appeal states that the interim order issued by the Court of Appeal is unconstitutional and that the Court of Appeal has no authority to issue such orders.

Therefore they request the Supreme Court to issue an order declaring the interim order as unlawful and seeking an interim order preventing the implementing of the Appeals Court’s order until the hearing on the appeal is concluded.