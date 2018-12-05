Central Bank to pay Compensation to depositors of Standard Credit and Financ

The license issued to The Standard Credit and Finance Ltd.(TSCFL) to carry on finance business has been cancelled with effect from 25.07.2018 in terms of the provisions of the Finance Business Act No. 42 of 2011.The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has taken steps to pay compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme Ltd. Compensation payments will be made in line with the provisions of Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance Regulations. Instructions on the application criteria will be notified through the print and social media.

The depositors of the Standard Credit and Finance Ltd. are hereby informed to submit duly completed claim forms along with the required documentation to the Resolution and Enforcement Department of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka once the notification is issued in the press and social media in due course.

Further details in this regard may be obtained from the telephone numbers given below.

0112-398788

0112-477261