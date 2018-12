The President has issued a circular to all Government Ministries, Departments,Corporations, Incorporated Boards and all State institutions prohibiting the use of star class hotels for functions programmes and celebrations.

The circular issued to all State officials by the President said celebrations, meetings and all types of training programmes are forthwith prohibited in star class hotels from yesterday.

“When there are state owned auditoriums and institutions available, to hold such functions in hotels, is a waste of state funds.”

“The President has taken this decision to control the waste of state funds,” the President’s media unit said.