The hearing of the Fundamental Rights (FR) Petitions filed against the dissolution of parliament commenced for the fourth day today in the Supreme Court a short while ago.

The Supreme Court on November 13 granted leave to proceed with the fundamental rights petitions which sought a court order nullifying the presidential proclamation dissolving parliament and the petitions were fixed for argument on December 4, 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court yesterday extended the interim order, which suspended the Gazette on dissolution of parliament till December 8