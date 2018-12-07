Tourist arrivals increase nearly 17% in November

Despite the political crisis, which engulfed the country since October 26, Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals rose 16.8 percent in November compared to the same period last year, the data released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) showed.The month recorded 195,582 tourists arriving in the country compared to the 167,511 arrived in November 2017.

As at 30th November 2018, 2,080,627 tourists had visited Sri Lanka for this year. It is an 11.2 percent growth over last year when 1,871,871 tourists had visited the country during the same period.This month, the largest source market for tourists is India, followed by United Kingdom and China.