Presidential Circular

All the public officials have been informed through a circular issued by the Government under the guidance of the President, the total ban of using private hotels, specially luxury hotels, by all the state institutions, including the Ministries, Departments and Statutory Boards to conduct their respective ceremonies, meetings and various programmes.

The President has taken this decision as a move to prevent and control the huge financial waste as well as to control the expenditures of the Government, by means of paying huge amount of money, instead of holding these kinds of programmes, without using auditoriums and institutions related to the Government.

