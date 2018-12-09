Army releases more land plots to owners tomorrow

The Army will release five plots of civilian land occupied by the military in the Trincomalee district tomorrow.The ceremony to hand over 5 acres in Kuchchaveli, 1.75 acres in Serunuwara, 4.5 acres in Muttur and another two acres in Kantale, will be held at the Eastern province governor’s office.

According to Army Media Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Atapattu,13.25 acres in the Kuchchaveli, Serunuwara, Muttur and Kanatale areas will be handed over to the owners.

“The handover will be a part of the Army’s release program of occupied land,” he said, adding that during December, the military will release more plots in keeping with President Maithripala Sirisena’s directive ordering the release of all civilian land occupied by the military by December 31. President Maithripala Sirisena ordered the Army On October 5 to release all occupied land in the Northern and Eastern provinces by December 31.