President recalls death penalty against convicted drug traffickers

President Maithripala Sirisena says necessary steps should be instantly taken to implement the recently taken decision to enforce the death penalty against the persons who still engaged in drug trafficking activities even after they have been convicted on the death penalty, for the future of the country, the nation and future generation.

President Sirisena further said that due to the failure of the relevant institutions to submit the required documents related to the persons that the death penalty should be implemented, the decision to implement the death penalty has been delayed and an investigation will be held in this regard in the near future.

He made these remarks during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat, today (10) on making necessary changes to the laws related to control of drug trafficking and minimize the criminal activities.

No one should weaken the laws to suppress drug trafficking, and the President pointed out the importance of enforcing laws without having any gaps that allow the smugglers to escape. President Sirisena pointed out that the Excise Department, including all the institutions, emphasized the importance of making decisions for the benefit of the general public.

The issues discussed included prevention of drugs, prevention of crime, amendment of the Sections 46 & 47 of the Excise Ordinance, Amendment of Poison Narcotics Ordinance and deployment of STF for the protection of prisons as well as the transfer of the Welikada prisoners to the Boossa Prison.

The special attention was paid to the problems faced by the police officers in investigating into illegal drug rackets. The progress of the decisions taken at the discussion held on 27th November was also reviewed.

The President inquired on the progress of the campaign against illegal drug trafficking and mentioned that it is expected to conduct a special program with the officers related to drug trafficking in ministries and other institutions in order to encourage them. President Sirisena ordered to hand over a list of the officers who lost their lives while engaging in drug trafficking and promised to establish welfare programme for the members of those families who have lost their loved ones.

The need for amending the laws to prosecute those outlets fail to display licenses for alcohol products, even if they are issued with such licenses was also considered during the meeting. Security on the road, preventing road accidents, securing the lives of the pedestrians, standards of the three wheelers and motorcycles, regularization of drivers of school buses, and other issues were also taken into discussion.

Attorney General Jayantha Jayasooriya, Secretary for the President Udaya R. Senevirathne, Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Hemasiri Fernando, Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, Commissioner General of Excise Department and secretaries of ministries were present in this event.