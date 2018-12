Police Traffic Division will implement a countrywide operation to arrest drunk drivers and those who violate road rules during the festive period.Those apprehended will be prosecuted. The incidence of drunk driving has increased in 2018 compared to last year and police expect a further increase during the festive season.

One thousand five hundred policemen and special motorcycle teams have been deployed in Colombo and suburbs alone.It will be implemented in 42 police Divisions and 493 police stations.

Meanwhile, the police have purchased new equipment to detect drivers who exceeded speed limits.The police will also tow away vehicles that are parked in no parking areas in Colombo and other major cities. The owner of the vehicle has to pay the towing charges and as well as parking charges.