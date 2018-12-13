December 13, 2018

    SC verdict on Parliament Dissolution delivered today

    Supreme Court will be delivering its verdict on the petitions on the dissolution of the parliament this evening (13th).Accordingly, the Supreme Court verdict will be delivered at 4 pm, according to Informeed sources.

