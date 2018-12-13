SC verdict on Parliament Dissolution delivered today
December 13, 2018
Supreme Court will be delivering its verdict on the petitions on the dissolution of the parliament this evening (13th).Accordingly, the Supreme Court verdict will be delivered at 4 pm, according to Informeed sources.
The Government official news portal is maintains by the New Media Unit of the Department of Government Information and it was titled "news.lk" and commenced in mid1996 and release to Internet from March 01st, 1997. News.lk publishes in three languages – Sinhala, Tamil and English.