December 15, 2018

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Political & Current Affairs

    Over 2,000 cops in Colombo for festive season

    December 15, 2018
    Over 2,000 cops in Colombo for festive season

    More than 2,000 police personnel in uniform and civies will be deployed in the Colombo City during the festive season, Police said yesterday.“Police personnel in civvies would be on alert for pickpockets and those engaged in other frauds and will take action against any miscreants. The IGP had directed them to pay special attention to ease traffic congestion in Colombo City and the suburbs,” Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said.

    He requested the people to be careful when using firecrackers and use only known brands.SP Gunasekera said the traffic police had been instructed to be on the lookout for drunken drivers and arrest them to minimize accidents caused by drunk driving.

     

     

    « Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about advisories
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2