Over 2,000 cops in Colombo for festive season

More than 2,000 police personnel in uniform and civies will be deployed in the Colombo City during the festive season, Police said yesterday.“Police personnel in civvies would be on alert for pickpockets and those engaged in other frauds and will take action against any miscreants. The IGP had directed them to pay special attention to ease traffic congestion in Colombo City and the suburbs,” Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said.