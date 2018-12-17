PM participates in religious observations

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe participated in religious observations at the Walukarama Raja Maha Vihara in Kollupitiya last evening, after swearing in as Prime Minister.The Prime Minister was accompanied by his wife Prof. Maithree Wickramasinghe. The Venerable Maha Sangha including Chief Incumbent Ven. Maharagama Nanda Thera invoked blessings on the Prime Minister on his new appointment and appreciated him for his righteous life and patience.