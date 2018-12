Water supply to Kandy- Kundasale surrounding areas will be disrupted for 10-hours commencing from tomorrow 7 a.m. and until Sunday 5p.m., the following day, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board said.

Accordingly, water supply to Digana, Victoria Road, Gonawala Road, Malpana Road, Manikhinna, Mahawatte, Bodhigala, amunugama, Gunnapaana, Panwila and Ahas Pokuna surrounding areas.