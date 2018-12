The Sri Lankan Airlines, Sri Lankan Catering and Mihin Lanka probing irregularities by the term of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) has been extended till February 15, 2019. The term of the commission, which was established on January 31, 2018, is to be ended on December 31.

The five-member Presidential Commission investigates financial irregularities, which had taken place at Sri Lankan, Sri Lankan Catering and Mihin Lanka between 01.01 2006 – 31.01.2018.

The President’s Media Division said the commission members led by retired Supreme Court Justice Anil Gunaratne had met the President today at the Presidential Secretariat and briefed him on the progress.