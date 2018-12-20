Three Russian ships arrive in Colombo

Three Russian Naval ships; Varyag, Admiral Panteleev and Boris Butoma arrived at the Colombo port today on a four-day goodwill visit, the Navy said.The ship Varyag has a crew of 529 members while the ship Admiral Panteleev is manned by 388 naval personnel.The Russian Naval ship Boris Butoma is occupied by 75 officers and sailors.

Subsequently, the Commander of the Squadron Rear Admiral Eduard Mihailov along with the Commanding Officers of the three ships; Captain Yurievich Ulyanenko, Captain Vitalievich Antsiferov and Captain Alexandrovich Bondar called on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Western Naval Command Headquarters and held cordial discussions.

A group of officials attached to the Russian Embassy was also present at the occasion.During the four-day official visit, the ships’ crew members are scheduled to take part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy and visit tourist attractions