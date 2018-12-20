Three Russian ships arrive in Colombo

Subsequently, the Commander of the Squadron Rear Admiral Eduard Mihailov along with the Commanding Officers of the three ships; Captain Yurievich Ulyanenko, Captain Vitalievich Antsiferov and Captain Alexandrovich Bondar called on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Western Naval Command Headquarters and held cordial discussions.
A group of officials attached to the Russian Embassy was also present at the occasion.During the four-day official visit, the ships’ crew members are scheduled to take part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy and visit tourist attractions