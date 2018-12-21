Christmas celebration at President’s House

A special function was organized by the Presidential Secretariat to celebrate the Christmas. It was held under the patronage of Archbishop Rt. Rev Dr. Malcom Ranjith and President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House in Colombo, yesterday (Dec 20).This Christmas celebrations included many colourful events including Christmas Carols.

Delivering a special sermon, Archbishop Rt. Rev Dr. Malcom Ranjith said that, the spirit of true Christmas is not the decorations or enjoying by eating and drinking, but uniting to understand the suffering of the underprivileged and to take steps to provide assistance to them.He emphasized the importance of all the leaders work with a commitment to create a better future for the underprivileged and take steps to free them from poverty.

Apostolic Nuncio in Sri Lanka Archbishop Pierre Nguyên Van Tot, priests and nuns, the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Minister John Amaratunga, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers and MPs including R. Sampanthan and many others participated in this Christmas celebration.