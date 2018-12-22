03 non-Cabinet, 17 State and 07 Deputy Ministers appointed

New set of 17 State Ministers, 03 non-cabinet Ministers and 07 Deputy Ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (21).
Non – Cabinet Ministers
Harsha de Silva -Minister of Economic Reform and Public Distribution
Ajith P. Perera -Minister of Digital Infrastructure Information Technology
Sujeewa Semasinghe -Minister of Science, Technology and Research
State Ministers
Ranjan Ramanayake -Minister of Highways and Road Development
(Mrs) Vijayakala Maheshwaran -Minister of Education
J.C. Alawathuwala -Minister of Home Affairs and Provincial Councils
Eran Wickramarathne -Minister of Finance
Ranjith Aluvihare -Minister of Tourism Development
Wasantha Aluvihare -Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economy
Lucky Jayawardhana -Minister of City Planning and Water Supply
Niroshan Perera -Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs
Dinendra Ruwan Wijewardhana- Minister of Defence
Champika Premadasa -Minister of Power and Renewable Energy
Ashoka Abeysinghe -Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation
Faizal Kassim -Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine
H.M.M. Harees -Minister of Provincial Council and Local Government
Ameer Ali -Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economy
Dilip Wedaarachchi -Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development
A.Z.M. Seyed -Minister of Social Empowerment
Vadivel Suresh -Minister of Plantation Industries
Deputy Ministers
(Mrs) Anoma Gamage – Deputy Minister of Petroleum Resources Development
Edward Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Land and Parliamentary Affairs
Nalin Bandara Jayamaha- Deputy Minister of Development strategies and International Trade
Ajith Mannapperuma -Minister of Environment
Karunarathne Paranavithana- Deputy Minister of Skills Development & Vocational Training
Buddhika Pathirana -Minister of Industries and Commerce
Palitha Kumara Thewarapperuma -Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment