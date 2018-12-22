December 22, 2018

    03 non-Cabinet, 17 State and 07 Deputy Ministers appointed Featured

    03 non-Cabinet, 17 State and 07 Deputy Ministers appointed

    New set of 17 State Ministers, 03 non-cabinet Ministers and 07 Deputy Ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (21).

    Non – Cabinet Ministers

    Harsha de Silva -Minister of Economic Reform and Public Distribution
    Ajith P. Perera -Minister of Digital Infrastructure Information Technology
    Sujeewa Semasinghe -Minister of Science, Technology and Research
    State Ministers

    Ranjan Ramanayake -Minister of Highways and Road Development
    (Mrs) Vijayakala Maheshwaran -Minister of Education
    J.C. Alawathuwala -Minister of Home Affairs and Provincial Councils
    Eran Wickramarathne -Minister of Finance
    Ranjith Aluvihare -Minister of Tourism Development
    Wasantha Aluvihare -Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economy
    Lucky Jayawardhana -Minister of City Planning and Water Supply
    Niroshan Perera -Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs
    Dinendra Ruwan Wijewardhana- Minister of Defence
    Champika Premadasa -Minister of Power and Renewable Energy
    Ashoka Abeysinghe -Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation
    Faizal Kassim -Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine
    H.M.M. Harees -Minister of Provincial Council and Local Government
    Ameer Ali -Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economy
    Dilip Wedaarachchi -Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development
    A.Z.M. Seyed -Minister of Social Empowerment
    Vadivel Suresh -Minister of Plantation Industries
    Deputy Ministers
    (Mrs) Anoma Gamage – Deputy Minister of Petroleum Resources Development
    Edward Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Land and Parliamentary Affairs
    Nalin Bandara Jayamaha- Deputy Minister of Development strategies and International Trade
    Ajith Mannapperuma -Minister of Environment
    Karunarathne Paranavithana- Deputy Minister of Skills Development & Vocational Training
    Buddhika Pathirana -Minister of Industries and Commerce
    Palitha Kumara Thewarapperuma -Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment

