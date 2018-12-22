03 non-Cabinet, 17 State and 07 Deputy Ministers appointed

New set of 17 State Ministers, 03 non-cabinet Ministers and 07 Deputy Ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (21).

Non – Cabinet Ministers

Harsha de Silva -Minister of Economic Reform and Public Distribution

Ajith P. Perera -Minister of Digital Infrastructure Information Technology

Sujeewa Semasinghe -Minister of Science, Technology and Research

State Ministers

Ranjan Ramanayake -Minister of Highways and Road Development

(Mrs) Vijayakala Maheshwaran -Minister of Education

J.C. Alawathuwala -Minister of Home Affairs and Provincial Councils

Eran Wickramarathne -Minister of Finance

Ranjith Aluvihare -Minister of Tourism Development

Wasantha Aluvihare -Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economy

Lucky Jayawardhana -Minister of City Planning and Water Supply

Niroshan Perera -Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs

Dinendra Ruwan Wijewardhana- Minister of Defence

Champika Premadasa -Minister of Power and Renewable Energy

Ashoka Abeysinghe -Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation

Faizal Kassim -Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine

H.M.M. Harees -Minister of Provincial Council and Local Government

Ameer Ali -Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economy

Dilip Wedaarachchi -Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development

A.Z.M. Seyed -Minister of Social Empowerment

Vadivel Suresh -Minister of Plantation Industries

Deputy Ministers

(Mrs) Anoma Gamage – Deputy Minister of Petroleum Resources Development

Edward Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Land and Parliamentary Affairs

Nalin Bandara Jayamaha- Deputy Minister of Development strategies and International Trade

Ajith Mannapperuma -Minister of Environment

Karunarathne Paranavithana- Deputy Minister of Skills Development & Vocational Training

Buddhika Pathirana -Minister of Industries and Commerce

Palitha Kumara Thewarapperuma -Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment