Weather hits north

The North is bracing for more severe weather as the province may experience thundershowers over 100 mm during the weekend, which could worsen the already serious disaster situation in the area, a spokesman for the Department of Meteorology said yesterday. The rains and floods have displaced over 5,700 people and affected 10,852 persons, Disaster Management authorities said.

The Kilinochchi district has been the worst hit, leaving 4,633 persons and 1,347 families affected by the recent flash floods. Those displaced are housed in 21 safe locations. Kilinochchi experienced heavy rain - 225 mm - 370 mm on Friday resulting in heavy floods that has left many villages in the district submerged and inaccessible.

As communication was affected, officers from the Tri Forces and the police were engaged in rescue efforts using boats to reach the affected areas. The water levels of the Iranamadu tank are currently 38 feet, which is over its capacity of 36 feet, resulting in all its spill gates being opened, the sources said.

Acording to a spokesman for the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) Mullaitivu was also similarly affected and the authorities are assisting 4,443 persons while 1,414 families are bracing themselves to face the severe floods. Traffic on the A9 road, especially, in the Mankulam area has been hampered receiving the highest rainfall of 365.1 mm in the past 24 hours.With many tanks in the area having already reached spill level further rains may worsen the floods, the sources said. The Forces and the police will begin their rescue operations today.