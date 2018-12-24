Over 48,000 dengue cases, 52 deaths this year

“The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) reported a total of 2,359 dengue cases during the same period.Other parts of the Colombo district recorded a total of 7192 dengue cases. The total number of dengue cases reported from the Western Province is 17,844,” epidemiologists said.
Meanwhile, medical experts and Consultants advise the public to seek medical treatment without delay for any type of fever without applying home remedies.“All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or school.Patients are advised to take Paracetamol only.Patients should however refrain from taking other medications, especially Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) such as Ibuprofen cause Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) which can be fatal,” they said.