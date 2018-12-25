Christmas Messages

Christmas brings new hopes, aspirations - President

The expectation of Christmas is a promise of a new life, a new birth. Christmas is a season where the message of Jesus, on peace and reconciliation, reverberates throughout the world. The people around the world celebrate Christmas to mark the arrival of Jesus, to enlighten the masses who were in darkness and light up the world with new hopes and aspirations for a joyful future, states President Maithripala Sirisena in his Christmas message.

The message: “The incredible night on which the miraculous star in the Eastern horizon was seen by the prophets, when it stood stationary in the sky above the shepherd’s hut, in which the child Jesus was born into this world, was the night the messenger of the eternal message of unreserved love was born. Jesus uttered words filled with love and kindness throughout his life.

He spoke to ordinary people such as fishermen, carpenters and farmers. “You have been taught to seek an eye for an eye for revenge, or hit out with a boulder if you are hit with a stone.

Yet I ask thee to show mercy to the enemy, to spread love for those who hate you or make you suffer with torture”, Jesus urged. “Christmas is a season which brings forth the wholesome goodness of a great visionary.

It is the time to fulfill his aspirations. Jesus preached that one will not be able to enter Heaven unless they become innocent like children. May those verses preached for the sake of humanity, filled with kindness for the betterment of the world, be spread throughout villages and cities in this Christmas season!

“May the values of great humanity, reconciliation, and generosity preached by Jesus, be spread around the world this Christmas!“I offer my heartfelt best wishes for a joyful Christmas, to every Christian”.

Jesus brought hope, reconciliation to the world - PM

Christmas is a time for celebration and remembering the past with hopes for the future, states Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in his Christmas message.

The message: “The life of Jesus Christ brought hope and reconciliation to a fragmented world. Christmas is the season of great joy. It’s a time for remembering the past, with hope for the future. It is an opportune time to rid ourselves of divisiveness and bring about a sense of brotherhood and amity among all Sri Lankans, going beyond the barriers of caste, creed and language.

“Let me wish each of you the Joy and Peace that the Christ Child brings. “Have a Blessed and joyful Christmas”