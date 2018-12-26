President instructs early compensation for flood affected

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to the Governor of the Northern Province and the provincial public servants to swiftly implement the programme to provide compensation to the people who are returning to their homes from welfare centers while continuously taking forward the programme to provide rapid relief measures to the people affected by the floods in the Northern Province.

At present, Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu districts of the Northern Province have been severely affected by floods and the relief measures for the public in those areas are being carried out continuously.

President Sirisena further instructed the Governor of the Northern Province, Reginald Cooray, to provide all the necessary facilities including food, dry rations, drinking water and sanitation facilities, with the coordination of all the public institutions in the Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu districts.

At present, 60,669 persons of 18,638 families have been displaced in the Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu districts and they have been sheltered in 37 welfare centers. 26 houses have been totally destroyed and 114 houses partially damaged in those areas.

Therefore, it was decided to provide Rs.10,000 as an initial step to a family to reconstruct their damaged houses and to purchase equipment essential to make food and after estimating the damage, maximum of Rs.250,000 will be provided as compensation.

Thus, the 8,000 acres of paddy fields harvested in those districts were completely covered by water as a result of flood and it was decided to provide Rs.40,000 per acre as compensation to the farmers who cultivate those paddy fields.

The President has also instructed to conduct necessary programmes to clean the polluted houses, markets, water wells in collaboration with State Institutes.

Rescuing people with the assistance of the Tri Forces is still being continued while the Navy was able to carry the pregnant women and patients securely to the land.