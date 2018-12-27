December 27, 2018

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Political & Current Affairs

    PM TO VISIT NORTHERN FLOOD VICTIMS

    December 27, 2018
    PM TO VISIT NORTHERN FLOOD VICTIMS

    Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be in Kilinochchi on Friday to work out a programme to provide assistance to those affected by the recent floods in the Northern Province.This is the first time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be visiting the North after assuming the Premiership for the fifth time.

    A special meeting has been organised where the Heads of State institutions, administrators, Members of Local bodies, Provincial Councils and Pradeshiya Sabhas and civil society leaders will discuss ways and means to mitigate the damages caused by the floods and provide assistance needed to the affected families.

    Reports reaching Colombo said that both Kilinochchi and Mullaithivu were the worst affected areas in the Northern Province with over 75,000 people from 27,000 families being displaced.An Insurance Scheme introduced by the Government in 2015 giving insurance cover to each and every citizen of the country will come into effect in a big way.

    Prime Minister Wickremesinghe is scheduled to visit some of the worst affected areas during his Kilinochchi tour.Addressing a media conference at Temple Trees in Colombo yesterday, Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywaradana affirmed the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and chairing a special meeting with State officials and other relevant parties to expedite relief to the flood affected people.

    Minister Abeywardene said that the the Government would provide compensation to the affected people and reconstruct damaged buildings and state owned properties.Minister Abeywardarana said a massive programme will commence to provide infrastructure facilities for the people affected by the bad weather conditions utilising the human and physical resources of Local bodies and Divisional Secretariats.

    Public Administration and Management Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara said that Security Forces led by the Sri Lanka Army personnel were rendering a yeoman service to the flood affected people.“So far, only one death has been reported due to the flood situation,” he added.The Minister also pointed out that the private sector had also provided relief and all assistance to the affected people by joining hands with the state sector.

     

    « President instructs early compensation for flood affected
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2