PM TO VISIT NORTHERN FLOOD VICTIMS

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be in Kilinochchi on Friday to work out a programme to provide assistance to those affected by the recent floods in the Northern Province.This is the first time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be visiting the North after assuming the Premiership for the fifth time.

A special meeting has been organised where the Heads of State institutions, administrators, Members of Local bodies, Provincial Councils and Pradeshiya Sabhas and civil society leaders will discuss ways and means to mitigate the damages caused by the floods and provide assistance needed to the affected families.

Reports reaching Colombo said that both Kilinochchi and Mullaithivu were the worst affected areas in the Northern Province with over 75,000 people from 27,000 families being displaced.An Insurance Scheme introduced by the Government in 2015 giving insurance cover to each and every citizen of the country will come into effect in a big way.