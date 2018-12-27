PM TO VISIT NORTHERN FLOOD VICTIMS

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe is scheduled to visit some of the worst affected areas during his Kilinochchi tour.Addressing a media conference at Temple Trees in Colombo yesterday, Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywaradana affirmed the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and chairing a special meeting with State officials and other relevant parties to expedite relief to the flood affected people.
Minister Abeywardene said that the the Government would provide compensation to the affected people and reconstruct damaged buildings and state owned properties.Minister Abeywardarana said a massive programme will commence to provide infrastructure facilities for the people affected by the bad weather conditions utilising the human and physical resources of Local bodies and Divisional Secretariats.
Public Administration and Management Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara said that Security Forces led by the Sri Lanka Army personnel were rendering a yeoman service to the flood affected people.“So far, only one death has been reported due to the flood situation,” he added.The Minister also pointed out that the private sector had also provided relief and all assistance to the affected people by joining hands with the state sector.