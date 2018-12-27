Heavy falls 100 mm can be expected at some places

Prevailing showery condition is expected to temporary reduce some extent from tomorrow. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Ampara district after 2.00p.m.Shower or thundershowers will occur at few places in North-central province and in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa. Uva, and Southern provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western province. Misty conditions expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Negambo via Hambantota and Galle in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-35 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam.Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 27-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 23 95 75 Showers or thundershowers

Batticaloa 28 23 95 80 Several spells of showers

Colombo 31 25 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 29 25 95 80 Showers or thundershowers

Kandy 30 19 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 22 11 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 24 95 80 Several spells of showers

Mannar 30 25 90 80 Mainly fair