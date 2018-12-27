December 27, 2018

    December 27, 2018
    Heavy falls 100 mm can be expected at some places

    Prevailing showery condition is expected to temporary reduce some extent from tomorrow. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Ampara district after 2.00p.m.Shower or thundershowers will occur at few places in North-central province and in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa. Uva, and Southern provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western province. Misty conditions expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Negambo via Hambantota and Galle in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-35 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam.Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Shower or thundershowers will occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Ampara district after 2.00p.m.Shower or thundershowers will occur at few places in North-central province and in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa. Uva, and Southern provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western province.Misty conditions expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

      Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                           Date :    27-Dec-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           23           95           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Batticaloa            28           23           95           80           Several spells of showers

    Colombo              31           25           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      30           24           90           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    29           25           95           80           Showers or thundershowers

    Kandy   30           19           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           11           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           33           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       29           24           95           80           Several spells of showers

    Mannar                30           25           90           80           Mainly fair          

    Last modified on Thursday, 27 December 2018 12:21
