Navy assists cleaning drinking water wells in flood-hit North

The relief teams have cleaned 10 drinking wells in the area and have also provided about 1000 liters of drinking water for people. Furthermore, Navy-owned mobile kitchens, cooking utensils, ovens, tents, water pumps, mobile lavatories and even mobile RO plants etc. have been sent to the Northern Province and set up in Kilinochchi district by the Disaster Response Centre operated by Sri Lanka Navy.
The Tamil people displaced all over the area are being provided food, sanitary and essential facilities, the Navy said.