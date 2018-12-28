Prevailing rainy condition reduce from today

Prevailing showery condition is expected to temporary reduce to some extent from today. Mainly fair weather will prevail over most provinces of the island. However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Prevailing showery condition is expected to temporary reduce to some extent from tomorrow.Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces.Tomorrow: Mainly fair weather will prevail over most provinces of the island.However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 28-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 24 90 65 mainly fair

Batticaloa 31 24 85 75 mainly fair

Colombo 30 24 90 65 mainly fair

Galle 30 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 29 21 90 70 mainly fair

Kandy 30 20 90 65 mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 21 9 95 70 mainly fair

Ratnapura 32 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 25 85 75 mainly fair

Mannar 28 24 85 65 mainly fair