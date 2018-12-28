December 28, 2018

    Prevailing rainy condition reduce from today

    Prevailing showery condition is expected to temporary reduce to some extent from today. Mainly fair weather will prevail over most provinces of the island. However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Prevailing showery condition is expected to temporary reduce to some extent from tomorrow.Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces.Tomorrow: Mainly fair weather will prevail over most provinces of the island.However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    28-Dec-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           24           90           65           mainly fair

    Batticaloa            31           24           85           75           mainly fair

    Colombo              30           24           90           65           mainly fair

    Galle      30           24           90           75           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    29           21           90           70           mainly fair

    Kandy   30           20           90           65           mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           9              95           70           mainly fair

    Ratnapura           32           22           95           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       30           25           85           75           mainly fair

    Mannar                28           24           85           65           mainly fair                           

                                                                                     

