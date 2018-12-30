Avoid injuries this season: Advice from Health Ministry

The primary cause of hospitalisation in Sri Lanka is injury, the Health Ministry said this week, urging people to celebrate the New Year with adequate precautions while always keeping an eye on children. Annually, a staggering one million people are admitted to hospital with injuries. A further two to three million are treated in out-patient departments, said a statement from Dr Samitha Siritunga, Consultant Community Physician from the Non-Communicable Disease Unit. Most victims are children, adolescents, youth and young adults.

The number of occurrence of injuries and deaths from injury rise during the festive season, especially New Year as Sri Lankans do not take adequate precautions while marking the occasion. Road traffic accidents, burn injuries, especially from fire crackers, violence and also drowning-related injuries are common.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while fatigued, violating road rules by both drivers and pedestrians, speeding, ignoring safety precautions such as wearing the seatbelt, not wearing standard helmets correctly, carrying a greater number of passengers than recommended especially on motorbikes and three-wheelers; are some of the reasons for increased road accidents during the season.

Using fire-crackers without safety measures and supervision by adults results in burns among children. Peer pressure, risky behaviour and use of alcohol and drugs are other issues.

Dr Siritunga has urged the public to celebrate without causing harm to themselves. “If you have children, please always keep your eyes on them,” he says. “Obey the law and respect others.”