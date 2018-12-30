NTC to raids buses Uncomplying with fare reduction

The National Transport Commission says raids will be carried out to detect private buses that evade implementing the fare reductions announced by the government last week.The government announced a 4 percent reduction in bus fares effective from midnight December 26th following the reduction in fuel prices. Private bus owners have also agreed to reduce bus fares by 4 percent in line with the revised fares on state-run buses.

The Chairman of the National Transport Commission, H. Hemachandra said the revised bus fare list has now been sent to all private bus owners in all nine provinces through the private bus owners' associations.The Chairman said the revised fares have been posted on the NTC's website and the Private bus owners cannot claim ignorance of the revision.

Public can lodge complaints on the NTC's hotline at 1955 regarding private buses that have not passed on the benefits of the fuel price cut by cutting their fares.