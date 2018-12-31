PM participates in religious observances

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the Somawathie Raja Maha Viharaya for the first time after 16 yeas on December 29 and performed religious observances there.The Prime Minister called on Somawathie Raja Maha Viharadipathi Ven. Pahamune Sumangala Nayake Thera and 7th mile post Sri Bodhirukkharama Viharadipathi Ven. Hidiukbure Sobitha Nayake Thera and received their blessings.

Thereafter, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe went round the Viharaya premises and looked into the problems faced by the viharaya at present.When he was Prime Minister on an earlier occasion, Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the Somawathie Raja Maha Viharaya on June 24 2002 to unveil the pinnacle of the Somawathie Dagoba restored after the destructions caused by LTTE terrorists.

When Ranil Wickesinghe was Prime Minister in 2002, he was instrumental in rehabilitating the Somawathie Sacred Area in a manner suitable for the the residence of the Maha Sangha after the destruction caused by the LTTE terrorists.

The Somawathie Viharadipathi also presented a blessed Karanduwa to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to be placed at Temple Tress on December 29.The Prime Minister thereafter offered a Kapruk Pooja at the Somawathie Bodhi and interacted with the people present at the temple premises. Thereafter, the Prime Minister offered dana to the Maha Sangha at a Sanghika Dana held at the temple.

Agriculture, Rural Economy, Livestock Development, Irrigation and Fisheries Minister P. Harrison and Parliamentarians Sydney Jayaratne and Nalaka Colonne were also present on the occasion.Thereafter, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe proceeded to Anuradhapura on December 29 and participated in religious observances at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi. He also called on Atamasthanadhipati Ven. Pallegama Sirinwasa, Chief Sanghanayake Thera of the North Central Province at his Aramaya and received his blessings.

At the discussion which followed Ven. Siriniwasa told the Prime Minister about plans to renovate the Ranveta arround the Jaya Sri Mahabodhi and the Prime Minister paid attention towards engaging Indian Goldsmiths to erect a new gilded Ranvata around the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi.

Ven. Siriniwasa Thera in his Gunanusasana discussed the current political situation in the country and advised the Prime Minister on measures to administer the country in a righteous manner.The Prime Minister thereafter visited the Ruwanweli Seya and offered a Kapruk Pooja to the Ruwanweli Seya.He also joined the people present in religious observances. The Prime Minister called on Ruwanweli Seya Viharadipathi Ven. Pallegama Hemaratane Thera and received his blessings. He also went round the Viharaya premises accompanied by the Ven. Thera and participated in religious observances.

Ven. Hemaratna Thera addressing the people present said he firmly believed that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would follow in the footsteps of ancient rulers of this country and render a colossal services towards the development of Buddhist temples and places of worship in the country.Ministers P. Harrison, Malik Samrawickreme and Parliamentaries Sydney Jayaratne, Nalaka Kolonne Palitha Range Bandara and Ishak Rahuman were also present on the occasion.